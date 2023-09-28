Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK release date, end date, and more

Garena has opened the registrations for the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server in preparation for the launch of the game's new major update. Since the client provides a sneak peek into the new features before they are officially launched into the game, the Advance Server tends to generate a great deal of excitement and attention from the community.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Advance Server, including steps to register, get free Diamonds, and more.

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK release date

You can download the APK file on October 13 (Image via Garena)

Garena has refreshed the official website, and the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK file will be available for download on October 13, 2023. This is based on the fact that the download is available on the same date of the commencement of the server.

You will have access to the OB42 Advance Server until the doors are closed on October 27, 2023. Once the client ends, the progress will be wiped off. However, you can still play on the official server as well.

What is Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Code?

You can use Activation Code only once (Image via Garea)

You need a special Activation Code to access the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server. Only a limited number of codes are available, and you must register through the official website to receive one.

This is a single-use code, and it will be rendered invalid once you use it. Consequently, you are advised not to share it with anyone else.

How to register for Free Fire OB42 Advance Server to get the Activation Code?

Sign in using your Facebook or Google account to register for the client (Image via Garena)

The registrations for the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server are now open and the newer audience can follow the following guide:

Step 1: Open the official Advance Server website by clicking this link.

Open the official Advance Server website by clicking this link. Step 2: Log in using your Google or Facebook account.

Log in using your Google or Facebook account. Step 3: Subsequently, you need to provide an active email address to complete the registration.

Subsequently, you need to provide an active email address to complete the registration. Step 4: Press the Join Now button to send in your application.

Your application will be sent and if the developers pass it, you will receive the OB42 Advance Server Activation Code.

Before proceeding ahead with the registration, you must ensure that your ID is linked to your Facebook or Google account. Otherwise, you will receive an error message during this process.

How to download Free Fire OB42 Advance Server APK file

Click Download APK button to get the latest file (Image via Garena)

After the download for the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server opens, you can follow these steps to get the latest APK file and complete the installation:

Step 1: Open the Advance Server and sign in using the account used during the registration.

Open the Advance Server and sign in using the account used during the registration. Step 2: Click the APK download button to get the latest OB42 Advance Server APK file. The size would be roughly 600 – 800 MB.

Click the APK download button to get the latest OB42 Advance Server APK file. The size would be roughly 600 – 800 MB. Step 3: Navigate through the phone’s storage and complete the installation. You need provide the APK file to gain access.

The download for the OB42 Advance Server will remain open to all the individuals, but only those with an Activation Code for this version will be able to test the features.

Can you get free Diamonds from Free Fire OB42 Advance Server?

You can get free Diamonds from OB42 Advance Server by reporting bugs and glitches (Image via Garena)

Over the course of two weeks, you can experience all the new unreleased features in the OB42 Advance Server. You can share your input about the content and also win Diamonds by reporting bugs in the client.

You may report the bugs and glitches through the dedicated Bug Report section of the website by providing all the necessary details. However, this does not guarantee that the premium in-game currency is worth the time and effort.

