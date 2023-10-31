Free Fire OB42 update: All features, rewards, and more

After the OB42 Advance Server was released on October 13, 2023, the whole community had been waiting for the new Free Fire OB42 update to go live. This highly anticipated update has promised a plethora of fresh content to enhance the gaming experience. There is a new winter-themed map, a character, revamped zone rotation mechanisms, and more.

Garena had earlier shared sneak peeks of the update for those who signed up for the Advance Server. This article lists all the exclusive content that has arrived in the game with the Free Fire OB42 update.

Free Fire OB42 update: Release date, all features, rewards, and more

The Free Fire OB42 update went live in the game on October 31, 2023. As expected, it features a new map and some other exciting changes that will enhance your gaming experience.

The new Bermuda Snow Map

Bermuda will become the Winter Wonderland (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire OB42 update has brought a winter-themed map. The adored Bermuda will now have a snowy ambience to it.

As Bermuda becomes the Winter Wonderland, some frozen water bodies can be seen on the map. It eliminates the need to swim across the rivers. Besides, some daily missions and tasks will revolve around this map, which you can complete to earn exciting rewards.

Evo Woodpecker

The Woodpecker has always been a marksman’s favorite. This adored long-range rifle received a new skin with the update.

Like other Evo cosmetics, you can own the skin and upgrade its level to unlock new attributes and change the look of your weapon. Different levels of the Evo skin will improve your firearm's abilities, giving you special elimination effects, animations, and more.

You may need to check out how to get free diamonds in Free Fire, as you will need them to upgrade the gun skin.

Adjusted character abilities

All the character adjustments (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire OB42 update has made some adjustments to the champions' abilities. For example, Dimitri and Thiva’s cooldown time has been increased, while Orion’s HP absorption has been reduced.

However, Wukong’s transformation into a snow-made monkey instead of a bush and adding a winter twist to his skills are the most-adored changes for gamers.

New zone rotation mechanism

You will now experience a more unpredictable zone rotation system in the Free Fire OB42 update. As seen in the Advance Server, the safe zone can now move towards the blue zone or to other parts of the map as well. This will force gamers to think of new, unique strategies to make the gameplay more interesting.

Voice communication enhancement

The latest update has promised to enhance in-game communication. Free Fire has introduced new quick message voicelines, which will make it easier for you to communicate with your teammates without using the mic.

Free Fire Tokens, Portal Go items, and new toxicity report system

Some FF token machines will now be scattered all around the map with tokens. These tokens can be used to get character skills from vending machines.

This can help you utilize the Portal Go items to cover longer distances on the map instantly, allowing you to adapt to the new zone rotation system far more easily.

The game has also brought a new reporting system to maintain a healthier environment in the community. In this latest toxicity reporting system, you will not see a rise in your ranks even after getting a “Booyah,” if you get reported. This is expected to promote fair play and provide an overall better gaming experience.

Enhanced Guild system

The Free Fire OB42 update has brought a revamped Guild System to enhance the competitive scene among gamers. There is a new Guild War system that invites guilds to compete for the leaderboard's ranks, making rivalries more engaging.

All the latest free rewards

The Free Fire OB42 update has brought some of the latest rewards to the community. You will get to try Ignis, a new character in the game. The Flame Bearer has arrived, and he will burn your enemies in the battle royale title.

He also has a fierce burning barrier that harms the enemies attempting to cross it. His exclusive Flame Mirage skill creates a screen of flames, causing immediate and ongoing damage to the enemies.

That concludes all the features and rewards that are available with the Free Fire OB42 update that has gone live in Garena’s battle royale title. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related guides.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.