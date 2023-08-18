Free Fire sensitivity settings to get more headshots (August 2023)

Knowing the best Free Fire sensitivity settings to get more headshots is crucial for BR players since it allows them to survive longer. Landing more shots on your opponent's head will also improve your K/D ratio and your stats in the title. However, with so many choices to select from, finding the right sensitivity settings is hard — especially for beginners.

If you, too, are new to this game and wish to improve your headshot accuracy, you are in the right place. This article will help you find the perfect sensitivity settings to improve your chances of landing more shots on the head.

Ideal Free Fire sensitivity settings for landing more headshots

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots (Image via Garena)

Improving your headshot accuracy might take some time. You will need to spend hours on the training ground. However, using the optimal sensitivity settings to get more headshots will make your journey to the pro level a little easier.

You should employ higher sensitivities to ensure you hit your opponent's skull more often. This is going to help you place the crosshair on the enemy's head properly. Here are the recommended settings to try:

General: 97-100

Red Dot: 95-100

2x Scope: 77-90

4x Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 68-80

Free Look: 80-90

Adjusting to these optimal settings will take a few days, and you will see an improvement in your gameplay with time. That said, if you think you need to tweak these settings a little to better suit your playstyle, here is how to do so.

Steps to changing the Free Fire sensitivity settings

You can follow the steps mentioned below to change sensitivity settings and enjoy various game modes:

Step 1: Launch the game on your device and tap on Settings. This should be in the top-right corner of the home screen.

Free Fire is a popular Battle Royale title featuring in esports tournaments organized by its developers frequently. It has been banned in India for over a year, but there's a chance it might get unbanned.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and thus the author advises gamers against playing it. However, Indian gamers can enjoy the same gameplay with the MAX version of the title still available in the country.