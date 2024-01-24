Free Fire OB43 weapon balances and character adjustments

Free Fire OB43 has made numerous substantial weapon balancing tweaks and character changes to the title to improve the overall gaming experience. In this update, the developer focused on fine-tuning features of both weaponry and characters to maintain a level playing field.

These changes not only aim to improve gaming mechanics but also to maintain a fair and competitive atmosphere, guaranteeing Free Fire players exciting and balanced confrontations in matches. Let's delve into the details of these modifications.

Free Fire OB43 update: Character and weapon balances

Character adjustments in Free Fire OB43 version

Free Fire OB43 update character adjustments (Image via Garena)

Ignis

With the Free Fire OB43 release, Ignis sees improvements to the proportions and effects of the flame screen. This change is expected to provide players with more strategic options when deploying Ignis' abilities, allowing for greater influence over the battlefield.

Homer

Homer's tracking abilities have been improved, increasing the explosion range of his active ability. Additionally, the cooldown has been reduced to 60 seconds, giving players more frequent access to his strong tracking skills. These upgrades strengthen Homer's function as a talented tracker, making him a valued member of the team.

Tatsuya

Tatsuya's skill stacking has been modified to reduce the amount of times the skill can stack. This adjustment is intended to balance Tatsuya's overall influence, minimizing overpowered scenarios, and encouraging players to use their abilities more intelligently.

Antonio

Antonio's shield has been adjusted to provide balanced strength and fair clashes. These adjustments are intended to keep Antonio from being extremely powerful in battle while retaining his defensive talents.

Chrono

Chrono's ability cooldown has been reduced to 75 seconds, allowing players to use his time manipulation abilities more frequently. This change strengthens Chrono's role as a tactical character, giving teams important support in critical situations.

Wukong

Wukong's active ability no longer reduces his mobility speed upon activation. This modification creates a more dynamic and fluid playstyle for Wukong users, allowing them to reap the benefits of his ability while maintaining mobility.

Weapon balances in Free Fire OB43 version

Free Fire OB43 update weapon balances (Image via Garena)

G36

The G36 has improved in both damage and accuracy. The damage has been boosted by 3%, making it more effective against opponents. Furthermore, a 5% increase in accuracy improves the weapon's overall precision, providing gamers with greater control during heated firefights.

M500

The M500 weapon features a 5% boost in headshot damage, emphasizing the need for precise targeting.

M60

The maximum damage for the M60, which is notorious for its great damage output, has been reduced by 10%.

Trogon

The Trogon, a popular weapon in Free Fire, has seen a 7% damage reduction. To balance its impact, the magazine count has been reduced by 3%.

VS

The VS's rate of fire has been increased by 10%, making it a more aggressive and rapid-firing weapon.

For further details, visit the comprehensive Free Fire patch notes for the OB43 update.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.