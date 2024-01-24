How to update Free Fire OB43 version today: Android and iOS guide

The Free Fire OB43 update has finally arrived after a protracted wait, thrilling users of iOS and Android devices alike. Which aspect of its release is the best? This time, there isn't a server outage, so fans can start playing straight away without having to wait for the customary maintenance break.

The OB43 update has brought a number of changes to the title, including the addition of a new character, improved dynamic gameplay, modified armament, and more.

This article walks you through updating Free Fire on Android and iOS devices, ensuring you're ready to explore exciting innovations and rule the battleground.

Steps to download Free Fire OB43 version

Updating to Free Fire OB43 version on Android

Free Fire OB43 version (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Go to Play Store - Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. This is often located on the home screen or in the app drawer.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire - Use the Google Play Store's search box to find "Free Fire." To play the official game, select it from the search results.

Step 3: Select the right result - Select the correct Free Fire game from the search results. This will direct you to the title's dedicated page.

Step 4: Click update - On the game page, click the "Update" button. Clicking this button will start the download and installation of the most recent OB43 version of Free Fire on Android.

Alternative method: If you prefer a different way, navigate to the "Manage Apps and Devices" area of the Google Play Store. Head to the "Updates" menu to identify Free Fire among the apps that have available updates. From there, select Free Fire and click "Update."

Updating to Free Fire OB43 version on iOS

Free Fire OB43 version on Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 1: Open App Store - Open the Apple App Store on your iPhone or iPad. You'll discover the App Store icon on your home screen.

Step 2: Search for Free Fire - Use the App Store's search function to find "Free Fire." To visit the game page, select the proper outcome.

Step 3: Hit update - On the Free Fire page, find the "Update" button. Tapping this choice will start the download and installation of the Free Fire OB43 version on your iOS device.

Note: You must download and install Free Fire from scratch if you haven't already played the previous versions of the game.

You can get the newest features, enhancements, and bug fixes by keeping your game updated. These detailed steps will guarantee a seamless transfer to the OB43 version of the title, regardless of whether you're fighting for survival on iOS or Android.

