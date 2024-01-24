Free Fire OB43 update APK download link for Android devices

After months of anticipation, the Free Fire OB43 update is finally here, bringing a variety of interesting new features. Among the key inclusions is the new character Ryden, who possesses a unique Spider Trap ability. Besides that, the developers have also brought several balancing changes in terms of characters and weapons, enhancing the overall experience for players.

There won't be a maintenance break, so you can directly dive into the content after updating the game. To install the latest Free Fire OB43 update, you can go to the relevant app store for your device.

Details about the new version, its download link, and more are provided in the section below.

Free Fire OB43 update APK download link

The first update of 2024 for the battle royale title is finally here (Image via Garena)

Android users can download the Free Fire OB43 update through the Google Play Store. They can also use the app store that comes with their smartphone, such as Samsung's Galaxy Store for Samsung devices.

It is important to note that Garena does not recommend employing third-party files to download the game. Furthermore, getting the latest version using unofficial sources can compromise the security of your device. Accordingly, it is recommended that you download the APK via official stores.

Having said that, the Google Play Store link for the Free Fire OB43 update is as follows: Free Fire OB43 update on Google Play Store

You can follow the steps outlined below to successfully download and install the new update on your mobile device:

Step 1: Start by utilizing the link provided above to access the game’s official Google Play Store page. You can also choose to manually open the particular application and search for the battle royale title.

Start by utilizing the link provided above to access the game’s official Google Play Store page. You can also choose to manually open the particular application and search for the battle royale title. Step 2: You can then click on the Update button to start the download process for the OB43 version. In case you don’t have the game installed, you will find an Install button instead.

You can then click on the Update button to start the download process for the OB43 version. In case you don’t have the game installed, you will find an Install button instead. Step 3: Once the update is done, you can open the game and experience the new features.

There are tons of exclusive FF rewards and events that will be made available along with the OB43 update, so gamers will be engaged for the next few days.

Key features of the Free Fire OB43 update

As mentioned, the OB43 update is arriving with a range of new content. The following are some of the key things that the developers are introducing with the game’s latest version:

New Ryden Character

Character ability reworks (Sonia, Santino, Orion)

Character balance adjustments (Ignis, Homer, Tatsuya, Antonio, Chrono, Wukong)

New Chaos-themed events

Combat trait

Map changes (Nexterra reworked)

Battle Royale updates (Vehicle and combat optimizations)

Clash Squad adjustments

Weapon balancing updates (Kingfisher, G36, M500, M60, Trogon, VS).

Those interested in learning about the various changes being made to the game can check out the official patch notes for the Free Fire OB43 update.

