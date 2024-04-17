Free Fire OB44 update APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire OB44 update is the second major update for the game in 2024, and it has finally arrived with tons of interesting features. Some of the best things that fans will be able to find in the OB44 version are the new Kairos character, the Mechadrake Trial, and the Role System. All these will ensure that gamers are engrossed in the game for the coming months.

Like most of the other updates, Garena will also offer certain update rewards through new events, and players will have to match the requirements to get the freebies. Further details on the Free Fire OB44 update, the download link, and more are provided in the section below.

Free Fire OB44 update APK download link

You should use official sources to download the game (Image via Garena)

With the arrival of the Free Fire OB44 update, players can experience all the new features that have been incorporated into the game. Android users can utilize the Google Play Store to download the latest version. Some will also have the option to use the special app stores available on their devices, like the Galaxy Store on Samsung or AppGallery on Huawei devices.

The developers have specified that using third-party sources to avail the game isn’t safe. Doing so can pose a threat to the security of the device, given that the files may contain viruses. Thus, gamers should stick with official sources and stay away from any APK files they may find on the internet.

The following is the direct Google Play Store link for the Free Fire OB44 update:

Free Fire OB44 update on the Google Play Store: Click here.

Steps to download and install the OB44 update on Android devices

Listed below are the detailed steps you can follow to download and install the new iteration on your mobile device:

Step 1: Start by using the link provided above to access the Google Play Store page of the Free Fire OB44 update. Alternatively, open the Google Play Store application and search for the game.

Step 2: Click the Update button. This will start the download process for the new release. Please ensure that your device has sufficient storage space to complete the installation.

Step 3: Upon completing the update, open the application and enjoy all the features incorporated in the OB44 version.

Features of OB44 update

Listed below are some of the main features of the OB44 update:

New Kairos character

Return of the Zombie Hunt game mode

Mechadrake Trial

Character Adjustments (Ryden, Santino, Caroline, Nikita, Joseph, Kapella, and Tatsuya)

Weapon Updates (Vector, MP5, Charge Buster, Bizon, and Trogon)

