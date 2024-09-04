Free Fire OB46 update APK download link for Android devices

Garena has finally released the Free Fire OB46 update, bringing a variety of interesting content to this game, with the highlight being a new character named Lila. Gloo Nova is also making its way into the title and will be available in the Battle Royale as well as Clash Squad modes. Additionally, the developer has made several adjustments to certain characters and weapons to make the gameplay more balanced.

The developers have rolled out the OB46 update, and players can start downloading it on their devices. This release will let gamers experience all the new features and get their hands on some free rewards.

Here is a detailed guide to downloading the OB46 update on Android devices.

Free Fire OB46 update APK download link

Players can use the official sources to download the update (Image via Garena)

Android users can rely on the Google Play Store to get the Free Fire OB46 update. They can also use device-specific app stores for the same purpose. For example, those who own Samsung devices can use the Galaxy store to download the new version of the game.

Here is a direct link to the Google Play Store page for the Free Fire OB46 update:

Keep in mind that the APK files available for this patch on third-party websites could pose a threat to your device. They could contain viruses, which may cause significant damage to your phone and the data within. For this reason, Garena has stated that APK files from such sources should be avoided.

Steps to download and install the OB46 update

Here are the steps you can follow to download and install the OB46 update:

Step 1: Using the link provided earlier, access the official Google Play Store page of the game. Alternatively, you can open the Google Play Store app and search for “Free Fire.”

Step 2: Hit the “Update” button you see on the screen. This will start the download for the Free Fire OB46 update. If you don’t have the game installed on your device, you will see the “Install” button instead.

Step 3: Open the battle royale title and enjoy all the new content that Garena has introduced.

Ensure that your device possesses sufficient space to complete the download and installation processes.

Features of the OB46 update

Features of the OB46 update (Image via Garena)

Here are some of the main features of the OB46 update:

Lila character

Reworks to character skills of Xayne, Luqueta, and Andrew “The Fierce”

Balancing character skills of K, D-bee, Maro, Orion, and Antonio

Adjustments to AC80, M4A1, SVD-Y, M60, M24, and AUG

Nerfs to Woodpecker, Trogon, and XM8

Buffs to AK47, Vector and Double Vector, Charge Buster, as well as M249

Ability to buy pets using gold

Click on this link to check out the official patch notes of the OB46 update.

