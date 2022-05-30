The introduction of the Free Fire OB34 update has brought back a fresh feeling of excitement in the popular mobile battle royale title. It is not just a series of new features, but alterations to character abilities, the ranking system, and even guns that make the game more engaging for its evergrowing audience.

Furthermore, the developers have set up several patch exclusive rewards to encourage players to download the latest update. Some are only accessible in the MAX version, and the deadline to acquire them is today.

Most gamers can download it through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, while the option to download and install the APK file is open for Android users.

Free Fire official APK download link and installation guide for PC and Mobile

Interestingly, the developers have offered the APK file for the latest version on their official website. Hence, users need not worry about finding the original APK.

Here is a guide that players can follow to use the official APK file through the official Garena Free Fire website and download the OB34 update:

Step 1: Users should start by visiting the download link provided below:

Download Free Fire's official APK: Click here.

Since the file size is 430 MB, they will have to ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, gamers can go ahead and enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option on their mobile phones, while emulator players can proceed to the next step. This option is available in the settings.

Step 3: Subsequently, they can navigate through the download process and install the file on their mobile phone or emulator.

Step 4: Finally, they can open Free Fire and sign in to their existing account to enjoy the features added in the latest version.

Other method to Free Fire OB34 update

Another alternative option for Android users is to use the Google Play Store. The steps for the same are listed below:

Step 1: Individuals must open the Google Play Store app on the mobile/emulator and search for 'Garena Free Fire.'

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should select on the most appropriate result from the list and click the install button.

The OB34 version will soon be downloaded and installed on their device.

If they already have the previous version installed, they will find an update button instead. In addition, the update is around 250 MB in size. However, the game's size on the Google Play Store is between 300 and 350 MB, which may vary slightly.

OB34 version changes

Rank reward upgrade, including rare gun skins at Platinum and Diamond rank.

New rank interface and animation.

Multiple character reworks including Wolfrahh, Dimitri and D-Bee.

Character adjustments including Alok, Skyler, Steffie, Chrono, Kenta, Xayne, Clu, Wukong, Misha and Nairi.

Clash Squad map adjustments.

M24, sniper rifle.

Adjustments for victims of cheats.

Craftland is available in normal version as well.

Gamers can read the complete patch notes here.

