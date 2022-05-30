Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Gaming: Which Free Fire MAX YouTuber has better stats?

Ajjubhai (aka Total Gaming) and Gyan Sujan (aka Gyan Gaming) are two of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. They are among the country’s most prolific gaming content creators, and both have massive followings on YouTube.

Ajjubhai currently possesses a total of 32.5 million subscribers and over 5.78 billion views on his primary channel. Gyan Gaming has 14.1 million subscribers and more than 2.01 billion views.

The following section compares both of their stats in Free Fire MAX.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. His stats in the game are:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has engaged in 1033 solo games and has 93 wins, translating to a win rate of 9.00%. He holds 2616 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

He has 358 victories in 1838 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of around 19.47%. With 7314 frags, the player maintains a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The YouTuber has also bettered his foes in 3070 out of 12899 squad matches, equating to a win rate of 23.80%. He has 49972 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has not played any matches in the current battle royale ranked season.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. The content creator has the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1449 solo games and has come out on top on 159 occasions, possessing a win rate of 10.97%. He has 2381 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.85.

He has played 2239 duo matches and has 510 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 22.77%. In the process, the internet star has accumulated 6108 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Sujan has featured in 19165 squad games as well and has 6836 Booyahs, which comes down to a win rate of 35.66%. He has racked up 68830 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Gaming has played two squad matches but has failed to secure a win or a kill.

He has not played any ranked solo or duo games.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Gyan Gaming Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1838 12899 1449 2239 19165 Wins 93 358 3070 159 510 6836 Win rate 9.00% 19.47% 23.80% 10.97% 22.77% 35.66% Kills 2616 7314 49972 2381 6108 68830 K/D ratio 2.78 4.94 5.08 1.85 3.53 5.58

When comparing the stats of any two players, the K/D ratio and win rate are the most important. When analyzing the lifetime stats of Ajjubhai and Gyan Gaming, the latter has the upper hand in the squad mode.

However, Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio in both duo and solo games, while Gyan Sujan has a better win percentage.

We cannot compare their ranked stats since Total Gaming hasn’t played matches, and Gyan Gaming has only participated in two squad games.

Note: The Free Fire stats of Ajjubhai and Gyan Gaming were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as they play more matches within the battle royale title.

