Free Fire Partner Program benefits: How to get free diamonds, V Badge, and other rewards

The Free Fire Partner Program is like a dream come true for many players and those that produce video game-related content. This aspiration to join the program is often inspired by the distinctive V Badge as well as a number of valuable rewards, such as diamonds, all of which are provided to the partners.

Garena developed the Partner Program for up-and-coming content creators to aid their ascent to the top. The program has restricted slots, and the developers have an internal evaluation process to select only the best and most promising creators.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in the MAX version of the title, which is not banned yet.

How to join the Free Fire Partner Program and get rewards including V Badge

The rewards of the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Partner Program offers some rewards that have appealed to a lot of players. The list of items that gamers receive besides the V Badge is as follows:

Diamonds, in-game rewards, and custom room cards.

Financial compensation to gamers with 50K subscribers and 95% game-related content.

Access to the official observer client and the option to communicate with the official team.

Feature on the game’s social media handles.

Redeem codes for giveaways to fans.

Invites to tournaments and events.

Exclusive merchandise.

Due to the program offering so many perks, the developers have set the bar for requirements relatively high. According to the website, the minimum requirements are as follows:

A channel on YouTube with 100K subscribers and 80% content around the game in the last 30 days.

The channel should have received 300K subscribers in the previous month.

Videos on the channel should be clean and non-offensive besides being non-controversial.

Content creators should maintain consistency in content quality and social media activity.

The gamer should be willing to work and must act professionally.

These only form the basic criteria, and being eligible based on the above requirements does not guarantee a slot for the player in the program. Garena’s staff reviews each application using several parameters, and the selected gamers will hear back from the developers soon after the submission of their application.

Steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Users may follow the instructions in the following section to send in their application for the Partner Program:

Step 1: First, players must access the Free Fire Partner Program website via any web browser by using the link below.

Official website link: https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/

Pressing the Apply Now button will take the players to the Google form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have landed on the web page, they can tap the Apply Now button to head to the application form.

Enter all the required details and hit the submit button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After players have accessed the Google Form, they will need to accurately fill in all the required details. Some particulars include:

Name

Channel name

Subscriber count

Type of content

Channel link

Availability of facecam

Step 4: After attaching the ID proof, users can click the Submit button. With that, their application will be submitted successfully.

Garena is taking applications at the moment, and eligible gamers must make the most of this opportunity by applying. Once they are selected, they will receive all the perks stated earlier.

