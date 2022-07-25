Free Fire Partner Program: How to get V Badge and other benefits in July 2022

The expanding popularity and unparalleled benefits of the Free Fire Partner Program have kept gamers buzzing about it constantly. Garena started this initiative to allow deserving content creators to realize their full potential through different incentives.

The V Badge has always stood apart from all the other benefits within the game. It is featured on a player's profile and is shown before their name, differentiating them from other users. Due to its exclusive nature and rarity, players always try to get their hands on it.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire. However, they can continue to play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications in India.

Gamers need to join the Free Fire Partner Program to get V Badge and other benefits

These are the different benefits that players will be able to gain (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Partner Program has a long list of rewards that have attracted players, which includes the following:

In-game rewards, custom room cards, and even diamonds

Financial compensation is limited to select channels with 500k subscribers and 95% game-related content

Official features on the game's social media handle and access to the observer client

In-game codes for giveaways

Communication with the official team

Invites to tournaments as well as exclusive merchandise

Due to the vast number of perks, the developers have set rather high requirements to get into the Partner Program. To put it more clearly, they are looking for players with the following achievements and characteristics:

Requirements that have to be met (Image via Garena)

Professionalism and the drive to succeed together

Must possess a passion for gaming and should be willing to work hard

A vibrant channel with 100k subscribers

80% game-related content in the previous month and a minimum of 300k views for the same duration

A consistent presence on social media and content quality

The content posted by them must abide by Garena's content policy and must be non-offensive and clean

The points listed above are only the minimum requirements and simply fulfilling them does not guarantee players the badge.

Easy steps to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

If users feel they are eligible to join the Free Fire Partner Program, they can apply through the official Google form. Interested gamers can follow the instructions in the following section:

Step 1: First, they should access the Partner Program's official website in their web browser. They can use this link to visit it directly.

Step 2: After landing on the page, they must click the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen to direct themselves to the Google form.

Press the Apply Now icon located on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, players should accurately fill in all the required details. The particulars include:

Full name

Phone number

YouTube channel name

Channel link

Subscriber count

Reason for joining Partner Program

Type of content the player uploads

Whether they use facecam or not

Address

Alongside these details, users must also upload an ID, i.e., Aadhar or PAN card.

Step 4: Players must submit this form and await a response from Garena. The developers will review each application across several parameters and select only the best individuals.

Once selected in the Partner Program, they will receive the V Badge and all the perks mentioned earlier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far