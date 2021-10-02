Free Fire Partner Program: How to join, requirements, and rewards in October 2021

The developers of Free Fire launched the Partner Program a while back, offering assistance to content creators, streamers, and others who work around the game. Consequently, those part of it are eligible for several benefits that will help them grow and expand, enabling them to enhance their overall reach.

However, it is crucial to remember that players' applications for the program must meet specific requirements to be considered.

Free Fire Partner Program offers quite a few benefits

Gamers can apply for the Free Fire Partner Program on its official website (Image via Free Fire)

The Partner Program is one of the most talked-about topics in the Free Fire community worldwide, and many budding content creators have expressed their interest in joining it. Individuals can access the program's application form through its official website here.

Note: As of this moment, the application form is not accepting submissions.

Rewards

As most users already know, partners will receive many different benefits and perks after joining the program. In the image below, they can check out all of them:

Here are the benefits that the players can obtain after becoming partners (Image via Free Fire)

Hence, becoming a partner provides gamers with a perfect opportunity for getting these rewards.

Eligibility criteria

According to the official Free Fire Partner Program website, there are specific requirements that applicants have to meet, as seen below:

Players can check the basic requirements for the Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

To qualify for the Free Fire Partners Program, players need to meet all of these requirements. However, doing so does not ensure that an applicant will be selected.

There's also an internal review process that happens with each application. As a result of the limited number of spots available in the Free Fire Partner Program, only the best candidates are selected.

