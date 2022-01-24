Free Fire Partner Program for India: All you need to know

Free Fire has established itself as one of the most famous battle royale games in recent years. The title’s widespread popularity has resulted in the rise of fields such as content creation. Subsequently, the developers have set up a Partner Program to provide further exposure to those who engage in promoting and featuring the game.

Nonetheless, not everyone is directly given access to the program, and specific requirements need to be fulfilled in order to send the application.

Details of the Free Fire Partner Program for Indian users

Garena's Partner Program initiative provides content creators with a variety of perks once they manage to become a part of the program. Among the things they receive are exclusive merchandise, invites to esports tournaments, in-game rewards like diamonds, advance access to content, and so on.

These are the conditions that must be fulfilled by players (Image via Garena)

However, as previously stated, there are some requirements that players must meet, which include the following:

A channel that has a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers

There should be more than 80% Free Fire content and 3,00,000 views on the channel in the previous 30 days

Content should be non-offensive, clean, and engaging.

There must be consistency in terms of activity on social media and content quality.

Need of professionalism, a passion for gaming, willingness to work hard, and drive to succeed

It should be kept in mind that meeting these criteria alone will not provide players with a spot in the program. The developers will be reviewing applications and will only accept the best candidates.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

Interested content creators who match the requirements can proceed to fill out the form accessible through the official Free Fire Partner Program website:

Step 1: Gamers first need to visit the Partner Program website on their device (click here to reach it directly).

Step 2: Next, press ‘Apply Now’ and enter the required details into the Google Form which appears on the screen.

Press 'Apply Now' to head over to the Google Form for the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can finally submit the form to send their applications.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The form isn’t accepting responses at the time of writing, but it may open soon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish