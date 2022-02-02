Free Fire Partner Program in India: V Badge requirements and all you need to know

Free Fire's audience has grown significantly over the past few years, prompting many YouTubers and streamers to select the game as their primary source for content. This area has evolved as a viable career option for several excellent individuals who have grabbed this opportunity with their hands in recent years.

The developers have a Partner Program that supports ambitious and upcoming YouTubers in reaching their full potential by providing a long list of perks. Similarly, users must meet several pre-requisites regarding their content, viewership, and more.

Free Fire Partner Program in India

The developers have created a dedicated web page for the Partner Program that addresses all players' basic questions about the program's minimum qualifying criteria and the benefits and application process. Players generally wish to join the program for V Badge, diamonds and other in-game cosmetics.

Minimum criteria

Minimum requirements for the program (Image via Garena)

Garena's team evaluates each application, considering a variety of factors. Simply meeting the requirements mentioned below does not ensure acceptance into the program. They are:

YouTube channel with more than 1,00,000 subscribers

At least 80% of the content should be related to Free Fire

Videos should be clean and non-controversial, which must also abide by Garena's content policy

Minimum 3 lakh views in the last 30 days

Consistent social media activity and content quality

Professionalism and willingness to work hard

Perks/Compensation

These are the perks (Image via Garena)

There is a long list of compensation and perks available to the partners:

V Badge

Multiple rewards, including custom room cards, diamonds, and more in-game items

Financial compensation given that channel has 5 lakh subscribers and 95% game-related content.

Advance access to content and observer client

Exclusive merchandise

Invite to the tournaments and events

Codes for giveaway to the audience

Communication to the team

Procedure to apply

Using the 'Apply Now,' the players can access the form (Image via Garena)

Please note that Garena is no longer accepting Free Fire Partner Program applications. You may follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: After you access the Partner Program website, click on the Apply Now button to redirect to the application form.

Step 2: Enter essential details like channel name, content type, and more information like an identification document.

The developers will contact you once you have been selected.

