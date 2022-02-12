Free Fire Pet Ludo mode: All you need to know

Free Fire's developers have delivered plenty of new content to keep users engaged in the game. This includes the addition of new game modes and features.

The recent OB32 update incorporated matchmaking for Craftland, and players were delighted after its arrival. Now, as part of the Squad Beatz campaign, Garena has included the Pet Ludo game mode for a temporary period, which offers the opportunity to earn great rewards for playing.

Guide about the new Free Fire Pet Ludo mode

Pet Ludo was added today and will only be available until 20 February. The game mode is relatively simple to grasp, and those who have previously played Ludo will have no difficulty comprehending its elements.

One of the pieces reaching the finishing spot completes the match (Image via Garena)

To win, gamers must essentially roll the dice and take one of their four pieces to the final spot. Additionally, it is possible to knock out opponents to their respective home bases by landing on them when their piece is not in a safe zone during play.

As mentioned by the developers, the winner of a match stands a chance to receive the Flaming Wolf MP40 gun skin and a guaranteed Falconer Gun Box. Meanwhile, those who do not win also get rewarded with an item.

A special event has also started (Image via Garena)

Apart from this, an event titled 'New Pet Ludo' has commenced in Free Fire, and it offers the BEATz Token – Ruby for playing a particular number of matches in the new game mode.

Steps to access and play Pet Ludo

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire on their devices and head to the specific 'Squad Beatz' web event.

Gamers should press on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can tap on the 'Pet Ludo' option, which will then select the mode's matchmaking.

They can then start playing the match (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can finally invite their friends or play alongside randoms.

As previously mentioned, the match will run until one gamer gets their piece into the final spot.

