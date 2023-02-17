Free Fire Play BR Challenge - Event dates, rewards, and more (MAX version)

Mission: Makeover is live on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, and it brings several events for players to participate in. Among the newest events in the game is “Play BR: Style It Up,” which offers everyone an opportunity to get exclusive lobby music for free.

To complete Play BR: Style it Up, one must play a specific number of Battle Royale matches. Once this requirement is fulfilled, the rewards can be claimed.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to get Style It Up lobby music (Play BR: Style It Up event)

Play BR: Style It Up is one of the latest events to start in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Play BR: Style It Up event commenced in Free Fire MAX today, i.e., 17 February 2023, and will be available to users until 21 February 2023. As mentioned above, one must play the required number of Battle Royale matches to become eligible for the rewards of the event.

Listed below are the exact requirements, alongside the associated rewards that individuals will be able to receive:

Play five Battle Royale matches in the game: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 Battle Royale matches in the game: Style It Up lobby music

The lobby music will surely enhance players’ overall experience in the game, so they should not miss out on the opportunity to obtain it.

On the other hand, the Random Loadout Loot Crate can be used to get random loadout items, which can be beneficial on the battlefield.

Considering the event is active for five days, there should be no difficulty in completing the missions.

How to claim Style It Up lobby music in Free Fire MAX

Once you have played 10 Battle Royale matches in the game, you can proceed to claim the Style It Up lobby music. To do this, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the “Calendar” icon on the right side of the screen.

Click on the calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Play BR: Style It Up event under the “Missions: Makeover” tab. The two rewards will soon be displayed on your screen.

Select the Play BR: Style It Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the “Claim” button beside the Style It Up lobby music. You will soon have it in your account.

After you receive the Style It Up lobby music, visit the “Vault” tab and navigate to the “Music” section to equip it.

Free Gilded Mask

One of the other new events (Image via Garena)

Free Gilded Mask is another new event that has been added to Free Fire MAX as part of Mission: Makeover. It will be active between 17 February 2023 and 19 February 2023. One must play the game for a given number of minutes to get the following rewards:

Play 60 minutes: 50x Universal Fragments

Play 120 minutes: Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Play 150 minutes: Gilded Mask

BR matches completed as part of the Play BR: Style It Up event will also meet the minute requirements for this event.

