Free Fire Pro League Winter Grand Finals free rewards and how to get them

All the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter teams have kept the gamers captivated with their excellent gameplay across all six days. All the twelve teams for the grand finals have been decided. Although several top teams have missed out on the slot, there will be many fireworks when the squads fight for the championship.

Players can watch their favorite team in action on the official channel and stand a chance to earn rewards through the FFPL Dream Team event. On top of this, the developers have set multiple live watching milestones for players, and the rewards for the same have been revealed. Here is a detailed overview of the items up for grabs.

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Finals free rewards

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter Grand Final is scheduled for 30 January 2022, and the live stream will start at 5:45 PM IST. There are three different sets of live watching rewards:

300k – 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

400k – Pet Skin: Battle Fox

500k – Sky Crystal (It can be exchanged for one of the following: Otho, Spirit Fox, AK - Flaming Red, and Wiggle Walk emote)

Gamers will get rewards through the redeem code released at the end of the stream. The first two items will be directly credited, whereas gamers will need to use the Sky Crystal for other rewards.

Steps of redemption and using Sky Crystal

After receiving the redeem code from the stream of FFPL, users will have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: First, visit the Rewards Redemption Site, i.e., the official website, to use the redeem code. After reaching it, individuals must sign in via the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

Options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have successfully signed in, users can enter the redeem code into the text field and enter the ‘Confirm’ button. This will complete the redemption.

Step 3: If it goes through successfully, the rewards can be redeemed through the in-game mail.

Upon receiving the Sky Crystal, it can be used to redeem any one of the rewards:

Step 1: Navigate to the 500K Live Watching section in-game. It can be accessed by going under the ‘Esports’ tab.

Press the exchange button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: There will be an option reading ‘Exchange,’ and the token can then be used to get either of the four items in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Live watching milestones have to be crossed for the redeem code to be released.

Edited by Srijan Sen