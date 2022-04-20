Free Fire Ramadan event: How to get Gloo Wall skin, Scythe, and Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle in April 2022

New events are constantly added to Free Fire, and developers usually integrate them after special partnerships/collaborations or festivals. Garena has recently introduced Ramadan-themed content, and the entire community is ecstatic about its arrival since it will allow them to earn various themed rewards.

The available items in the upcoming events include a Gloo Wall skin, Scythe, and a costume bundle titled ‘Timbered Charmer.’ To attain them, players must complete the necessary tasks mentioned below.

Note: The events mentioned below are yet to start, and users can only obtain specific rewards after they begin.

Acquiring Gloo Wall skin, Scythe, and Timbered Charmer Galaxy bundle from Free Fire's Ramadan event

Gloo Wall skin and Scythe (Ramadan Pass – 29 April)

The Ramadan Pass features a Scythe and Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

Gloo Walls are among the most sought-after skins in the Free Fire community, and users are always on the lookout for ways to obtain them. In the ‘Ramadan Pass,’ players will be eligible to earn a unique Gloo Wall skin, a Scythe, and other rewards like a backpack.

However, players must note that this particular pass will only start on 29 April. Additionally, they must spend 99 diamonds if they wish to acquire it.

Diwali Pass had several subsections (Image via Garena)

The pass will likely be similar to the one previously introduced in the Diwali celebrations. There will be particular sub-events where users must complete the required missions/tasks to get the items. For example, there could be things like Login Rewards.

Timbered Charmer Galaxy Bundle (Stamp Collection – 26 April)

Users will receive Timbered Charmer Galaxy from the Stamp Collection event (Image via Garena)

This costume is probably the most interesting cosmetic item available to players during the ongoing Ramadan celebrations within the game this month. As mentioned in-game, the event will be titled ‘Stamp Collection,’ which is scheduled to begin on 26 April 2022.

Even though details have not yet been disclosed, players will likely need to collect a certain number of stamps to acquire the item. It is expected that the developers will release more details in the coming days.

Apart from these two, Garena will add numerous other events to Free Fire, and readers can check out more information about them by clicking here.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play or even download it on their devices.

Edited by Shaheen Banu