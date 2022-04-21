Free Fire Ramadan top-up event leaks: New legendary emote, Bike skin and release date

Leaks for an upcoming event for the Ramadan celebration in Free Fire MAX have surfaced. This has given gamers a look at the new upcoming top-up event, which will reportedly contain an iconic bike skin and a legendary emote.

The leaks come from a well-known data miner known as KnightClown, who has previously leaked several events and other collaborations that have been highly accurate in the past. Hence, it is likely that the special Ramadan Top-Up will follow the existing Spirit Unbroken Top-Up.

Top-up events have become a regular part of Free Fire MAX. Developers are quick to change them, releasing a new one as soon as the existing one concludes. This plays an essential role in attracting players to purchase diamonds regularly by offering additional cosmetic items as rewards.

New leaks hint at a legendary emote and bike in the upcoming Free Fire MAX Ramadan Top-Up event

According to the leaks, the new Free Fire MAX Ramadan Top-Up event is expected to go live on April 25, 2022, just after the completion of the existing one. The post by the data miner further showcases the requirements of the upcoming event. They are:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Motor Bike - Emerald Shimmers

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free Booyah Sparks emote

The incentives presented during the top-up event are considered free because they do not require the expenditure of diamonds. Players will get them in exchange for acquiring the in-game currency during the event duration.

Many users enjoy these events as they typically deliver better overall value for the money spent on the in-game currency.

If these leaks prove to be accurate, players may be in for a treat. They will receive a motorcycle skin, and a legendary emote after purchasing a total of 300 diamonds.

The price of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Thus, they would need to top-up INR 250 worth of in-game currency for the items, which is a steal, considering that bike skins in the store are priced at 599 diamonds and can even cost up to 1199 diamonds. Emotes, too can cost up to 599 diamonds. For more details, players will have to wait for an official announcement.

Note: Players should note that these are only leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. Garena is yet to announce the event and its rewards officially.

Edited by Danyal Arabi