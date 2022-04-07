3 best apps for getting free diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX without any cost in India (April 2022)

Apart from the standard cosmetics acquired for their appeal, Free Fire MAX features various in-game aspects such as gun skins, characters, and pets that offer an edge on the battleground. While characters are now available for free, other items generally aren't and require the usage of premium currency, diamonds.

Diamonds are necessary for most transactions, from changing the name to purchasing items and even for engaging in a few events. Players must buy this in-game currency. Like Gold, it cannot be obtained within the game, significantly increasing the worth of the diamonds.

Top 3 mobile apps to receive free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Google Opinion Rewards

Undoubtedly, Google Opinion Rewards is the ideal option for anyone looking to acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX for free. In exchange for Google Play Credits, the application requires them to complete short and basic surveys.

As a result, users can continue to complete all of the surveys presented to them until they have accumulated enough credit to make an in-game top-up. Furthermore, they have the option to preserve those credits and utilize them for things like memberships that provide a better bargain.

Booyah

BOOYAH app is utilized by many players and offers a wide range of rewards (Image via Play Store)

Booyah is another excellent app that players can use to obtain free in-game currency or rewards. Garena itself has developed it, so there is no question about its legitimacy.

In essence, it hosts a multitude of events, and participants should complete the tasks to be eligible for the grand prizes. Even if users do not receive diamonds, they will be walking away with other exclusive items.

However, players should link their Free Fire MAX account to the Booyah app to receive the rewards.

Poll Pay

Poll Pay takes the final spot and is one of the most well-known and widely used GPT (Get-paid-to) applications accessible on the mobile platform. Gamers will need to accomplish offers such as surveys.

At a later point, they can cash out their earnings made from completing the offers through the available methods, which generally include gift cards and so on. The redemption methods may vary depending upon the country to which the user belongs.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, individuals can also use other methods like redeem codes to receive free diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Additionally, gamers can use several other applications, but they must make sure they are legit and trusted.

Note: This list solely reflects the writer's opinion, and gamers should check out the terms of service and privacy policy before using them.

