Free Fire Ready-Up For Anniversary event: Get Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale vouchers for free (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX version are about to be flooded with a large number of brand-new events and activities in preparation for the game's fifth-anniversary celebration. Two of these events have kicked off on the Free Fire MAX India server, featuring exciting rewards, with Ready-Up For Anniversary being one of them.

This event requires players to complete a given set of tasks, i.e., eliminating users, to get rewards that include 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, and more items.

These are worth at least a few hundred diamonds, and gamers can refer to the guide below to collect the items.

Garena releases Ready-Up For Anniversary event in Free Fire MAX India server

The developers have launched new events to build on the game's fifth-anniversary celebrations. The Ready-Up For Anniversary event started on 1 August 2022, and gamers can get rewards until 5 August 2022.

During this phase, users have to eliminate a particular number of users to win the rewards. The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

Ready-Up For Anniversary features four rewards (Image via Garena)

Kill enemies five times to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Kill enemies 20 times to get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expiry 31 August 2022)

Kill enemies 35 times to get 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expiry 31 August 2022)

Kill enemies 50 times to get Sonic Eyes Facepaint

Users can participate in the unranked Clash Squad mode to quickly get frags as the mode is played over multiple rounds. They have better prospects of getting more eliminations in a single match when compared to the battle royale mode and thus, attain the rewards even more quickly.

Steps to collect rewards from the event in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can follow the steps in the following section to collect the rewards after accomplishing the given objective:

Step 1: Open the events section in Free Fire MAX and select the 5th Anniversary tab.

Select the "Ready-up For Anniversary" (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players should select the "Ready-Up For Anniversary" event and click on the claim button beside the given reward to obtain the rewards.

Once users have collected the vouchers, they can use them through Luck Royale. While there is no expiration date on the Gold Royale Voucher, gamers will need to use the Weapon Royale and Diamond Royale vouchers before the month ends, as these would otherwise expire.

Cumulative login events and rewards

Cumulative Login Reward is another event live in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Alongside the Ready-Up For Anniversary event, the Cumulative Login event is also available within the game as part of the celebrations. It requires users to log in for a given number of days by 10 August 2022 to get the rewards. The items up for grabs are as follows:

Login 1 day to receive a free Pixelated Staircase

Login 3 days to receive a free Gold Royale Vouchers

Login 5 days to receive a free 5th Anniversary Pin

Since this event involves signing in to the battle royale title for a few days, regular players will find it easy to get the items.

