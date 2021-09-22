Free Fire redeem code for 22 September: How to claim Shoot Dance emote and more rewards today

Most Free Fire users have a strong desire for cosmetics, which is tough for them to fulfill as most of the exclusive ones require diamonds. Spending money isn't a possibility to attain in-game items, and as a result, gamers search for alternative methods.

Redemption codes come to the rescue of many non-spending players as these often have an exclusive set of items as rewards. Moreover, the ease of utilizing them often puts them at the top of the list for many users.

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for 22 September

The Wasteland Vault Backpack is a reward for one of the redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Indonesia server

Here are the redeem codes for the Indonesia server:

FF10KB849VXB: Shining Gold (Mask) and Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate. FF10JA1YZNYN: New Year Loot Box and Cool Captain (Shoes). FF10617KGUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack) FFSHOPEE7BX2: Wasteland Vault. FF9MPGS385PS: Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate. FF9MJ31CXKRG: Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote.

Europe server

Here is a working Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server:

9BYDPUM5WK6Z: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate.

All these Free Fire redeem codes were valid and working in their respective servers at the time of writing. Users must utilize them quickly to attain the rewards.

Users from other servers should avoid using these codes as they will encounter an error while attempting to use these codes.

Process to redeem the code and attain the rewards in Free Fire

Step 1: All seven redeem codes can only be redeemed from the official website. You may utilize this link to reach it.

You cannot proceed ahead without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should sign in to your existing Free Fire ID via one of the six options available on the website.

Cautiously enter a code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You must type the code that has been released for your region and then press the confirm button.

The items can be collected from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After the successful redemption, you can boot up Free Fire and get all the items from the mail system.

If users encounter an error after pressing the confirm button, it simply means they cannot attain the rewards. Two common mistakes and their reasons have been listed below:

The code is invalid or redeemed: The reason behind this is that the code has already crossed the validity.

This code cannot be used in your region: This error is faced when using a code that Garena has released for some other region.

