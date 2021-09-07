Free Fire redeem code for 7th September 2021: How to claim free Winterlands loot crate reward

Free Fire provides users with an abundance of different cosmetic items, which have become a significant appeal for most players. Gun skins particularly play a vital role as these boosts an attribute elevating the importance of these items.

The redeem codes are undoubtedly the easiest option for players to attain the various gun skins for free. These codes often provide loot crates that can give users trial or permanent skins.

New Free Fire redeem code for 7 September 2021

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: BQ3679972QVT

Rewards: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

The code rewards players with a weapon loot crate and is functioning while writing the article. It should be used before its expiry to attain the rewards.

Note: This redemption code is specifically for users from the Europe server and not for anyone else. Gamers from outside the server will face an error when trying to attain rewards using it.

Rewards Redemption Site: Using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can use the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards of a Free Fire redeem code, and clicking on this link will directly redirect them to it.

Here are the steps on how the code can be redeemed:

The first thing to do is login on to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players first have to head over to the Rewards Redemption Site through the link above and log in.

Gamers should remember that they need to log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

The confirm option should be pressed after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have logged in, they should paste BQ3679972QVT code into the text field.

Step 3: Finally, gamers need to tap on the “Confirm” option after entering the code. A dialog box will appear after a successful redemption.

The gun crate can be attained from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Users can then boot up Free Fire on their devices to claim the rewards via the in-game mail section.

Note: It can take around 24 hours to send the rewards to their Free Fire account.

Players will also face errors when using codes from outside their region or utilizing an expired one.

