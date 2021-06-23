Free Fire redeem code for India server (23rd June): FF rewards for today

Free Fire offers a wide selection of attractive cosmetics to choose from. These include several captivating bundles, gun skins with attributes, and fashion items. The majority of players search for ways to obtain them for free, as not all can afford to buy them using diamonds.

The developers release redeem codes that have 12 characters that offer a variety of rewards upon successful redemption.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 23rd)

Redeem code: XUW3FNK7AV8N

Rewards: 2x Custom Room Cards

Players must use this code before 12:30 PM IST on June 23rd, 2021, as it will later expire. Once this deadline has been surpassed, the code is rendered invalid, which implies that users wouldn’t be able to obtain the rewards.

Note: This code is exclusively for players on Indian servers, and users from other regions wouldn’t be able to avail themselves of the rewards. The following will be displayed to those attempting to use a code that isn’t meant for their server:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank and more in June 2021

Steps to use Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players are required to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Here is the link.

Log in using one of the methods

Step 2: Sign in to the Free Fire ID via one of the platforms that they have linked to it.

Players who have a guest account can bind it to one of the options listed below, which will enable them to use the redeem code.

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Paste the redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: Once users have logged in to their account, they should enter the code in the text field.

Step 4: Tap on the confirm button; when a pop-up appears, press ok.

Step 5: The rewards will be sent to the account within a few hours. All the items can be claimed from the game’s mail section.

Using an expired redeem code will result in an error message being displayed during the redemption process. Unfortunately, there is no possible way to circumvent this error.

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Srijan Sen