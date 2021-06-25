Free Fire redeem code for India server (June 25th): Get Duke Swallowtail AWM skin today

Gun skins are an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire, as they boast a unique attribute that provides a competitive edge to users. Unfortunately, the most exclusive and premium ones require players to spend diamonds.

Purchasing diamonds is often out of the reach of many players. Instead, they usually look for free alternatives, with events being one of them. Another method is the use of redeem codes.

As part of the Rampage Party giveaway, a new code is released every day, providing a perfect opportunity for users.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 25th)

Free Fire redeem code: WLSGJXS5KFYR

Rewards: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

Expiry date: The code is valid up to 12:30 PM IST on June 25th, 2021. Any user trying to use this redeem code after this time limit will face an error message reading, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Note: This redeem code is only applicable for users playing on the India server. Every player from other servers will run into the following error when attempting to obtain the rewards through this code.

“This code cannot be used in your region.”

Steps to claim rewards via Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: Players can head to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire by clicking here. It is a specific webpage designed for the usage of redeem codes.

Step 2: After the user is on the website, they will have to log in to their ID to use codes. The options are: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Users are required to sign in

Disclaimer: Players that have guest accounts cannot use the Free Fire redeem codes under any circumstances. Hence, these users are recommended to consider binding them to any of the platforms stated earlier.

Paste the redeem code

Step 3: They must paste the code and press the “Confirm” button. Once successfully used, the items will appear in the Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Players can claim the rewards via the in-game mail section. It can be accessed by clicking on the “Mail” icon located at the top of the screen.

