Free Fire redeem code for India server (June 26th): Free Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin

The Rampage Party Giveaway provides Free Fire users with an excellent opportunity to get various rewards without spending diamonds. Garena is releasing a new redeem code as part of the daily giveaway.

Players have to quickly use these redeem codes on the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site to obtain the rewards since the codes are valid for a specific duration.

Here is the latest redeem code, along with a guide on how to use it.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 26th)

Redeem code: B6IYCTNH4PV3

Rewards: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Disclaimer: The validity of this redemption code is only 30 mins, and users must use it before 12:30 PM IST to obtain the rewards. Once expired, an error message will be displayed stating that the code is either invalid or has already been redeemed.

Additionally, Free Fire redeem codes are supposed to be used by players on a given server rather than worldwide. The one shown above is only for those on the India server.

How to use Free Fire redeem code to obtain AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

The Rewards Redemption Site is designed by Garena for the usage of Free Fire redeem codes. Players can follow this guide on utilizing the website and claiming rewards:

Step 1: They are required to visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire here.

Users must sign in on the official Rewards Redemption Site

Step 2: All players must log in. They must do so using the method/social media platform that they have linked their accounts with. The available log-in methods include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest account holders cannot utilize the code and must consider connecting their accounts via the means above.

Users can paste the redeem code into the text field

Step 3: Gamers can then paste the code stated above and click on the “Confirm” option. Once they have successfully redeemed it, the gun skin can be collected via the in-game mail section.

(Rewards are usually sent in 24 hours)

The players can then equip the skin via the “Weapons” tab located on the left side of the main lobby.

Edited by Ravi Iyer