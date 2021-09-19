Free Fire redeem code for today (19th September 2021): How to claim Champion Boxer loot crate

Weapon loot crates are among the most common rewards for Free Fire redeem codes. These crates are purchasable from the in-game store and are the primary method to attain gun skins.

Upon opening the crates, players will receive a trial or permanent item out of it, depending on luck. The game's developers recently released a new redeem code. It provides the latest Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate as a reward.

Gamers can open it to attain one of the following items:

MP5 – Champion Boxer

Plasma – Champion Boxer

Free Fire redeem code for today (19 September)

1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate is the reward for the latest redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 7TQ4WXZK5MP2

Rewards: 1x Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Currently, the redeem code is working. Therefore, players must claim it before expiry to attain the rewards. Additionally, the code is exclusive to players in the NA/US/SAC region. All users from outside will encounter an error while attempting to acquire the loot crate.

Steps to get Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate from Free Fire redeem code

The procedure to claim rewards through the redeem code is very straightforward:

Step 1: First, players need to open Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site in any browser.

Players must utilize one of the options to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After they have reached the website, users should use one of the options to sign in to their Free Fire ID. There are a total of six methods listed on the website.

Enter or paste 7TQ4WXZK5MP2 in the text field and click the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Enter 7TQ4WXZK5MP2 in the text field and tap on the confirm button. Soon a dialog box will appear on the screen, and they should press okay.

The credited items can be claimed from mail within Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The rewards will be credited to their account within 24 hours, and players can collect them via the mail system in Free Fire.

Suppose the error appears after pressing the claim button stating that the code is invalid or redeemed. In this case, all the players can do is wait for the developers to release the redeem code.

