Free Fire redeem code for today (23 August) to get rewards: Lunar New Year weapon box Redemption guide

Garena Free Fire provides users with many characters and gun skins to help them perform better on the battlefield. Usually, these are acquired through diamonds that are bought with real money.

Free Fire has a mechanism of redeeming codes that allows players to get these items for free. The developers release these codes from time to time, and they must be utilized within a given timeframe.

Free Fire redeem code for today

2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box are the rewards(Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 84J9EYTYFSMV

Rewards: 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Validity: 23 August or 400,000 users

The code was tested while writing this article and is working 100%. Therefore, players are advised to use the code as soon as possible to not miss out.

Note: Rewards are only available to players on the Europe server. If a user from outside the region tries collecting the reward, the following error will appear on the screen.

The error message for using a code belonging to another region (Image via Free Fire)

Instructions to collect rewards via redeem code

Note: Players holding a guest ID cannot use the Free Fire redeem code. They can bind their account and proceed ahead.

Users will need to follow these exact steps to collect the rewards through the use of the redeem code:

Step 1: Since they must redeem all codes from the official website, players must visit it via this link.

Users have multiple options to sign in to their Free Fire IDs (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon landing on the page, they will have the option of logging in using one of six methods.

A text field will appear after signing in.

Players need to either paste the redeem code or carefully enter it in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users should carefully fill in the redeem code in the text field and tap the confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box is displayed on the screen confirming the redemption procedure.

Instead, if an error message crops up stating that the code is invalid, the code has likely expired in this scenario.

The rewards can be claimed from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Gamers need to sign in to their Free Fire IDs and open the mail system to acquire the rewards.

They can open the crate to receive the following gun skin permanently or as a trial:

XM8 - Aurous Dragon

SCAR - Aurous Dragon

