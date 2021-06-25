Free Fire redeem code for today (June 25th): Free Triple Captain power up as reward

The Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer is all set to commence on June 26th, 2021, and conclude with the Grand Finals on July 18th, 2021. The tournament features 18 teams competing for a massive prize pool of INR 35 lakhs.

Garena has introduced a new Free Fire Pro League Dream Team event for players. During this event, players will have to select six professional players and create their dream team. They will earn points based on their performance in the tournament. There are three tiers of rewards that will vary in every match.

The event features specific power ups that users can utilize to boost their score to win the prize. These power ups can be obtained through specific redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem code for today (June 25th)

Redeem code: FFPLHMWLKWJE

Rewards: Triple Captain power up

Note: This redeem code has to be used from the Free Fire Pro League Dream Team Challenge event rather than the rewards redemption website.

How to use the redeem code to obtain power up

Users can follow the steps given below:

Press the calendar icon to open the events section

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and then head to the event section by pressing the calendar icon.

Press the "Go To" button under the FFPL Dream Team Challenge

Step 2: Next, users must select the "FFPL Dream Team Challenge" under the "Esports" tab. Then they must tap the "Go To" button.

Tap on the "Power up Redemption" button in the top right corner.

Step 3: The Free Fire Pro League Dream Team event interface will appear on the screen. Players must click on the "Power up Redemption" button in the top right corner.

Enter the code provided above in the text field and then press the confirm button.

Step 4: A new dialog box will appear. Simply paste the redeem code provided above in the text field. Next, press the confirm button.

Players will instantly receive the "Triple Captain" power up, which they can use in the preferred match

Step 5: Users will receive the "Triple Captain" power up instantly.

