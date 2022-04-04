×
Free Fire redeem code for today (4 April 2022): How to get free diamonds and bundles today

Redeem codes can help the players immensely by providing free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 08:21 AM IST
Feature

Throughout the years, there has been an influx of unique cosmetics in Garena Free Fire like skins, costumes, and more. These items are further categorized on the basis of rarity. Since the rarest ones within the game are expensive, not every player can afford to spend diamonds on them.

As a result, they hunt for alternatives, with redeem codes emerging as one of the most promising solutions. However, these particular codes may expire and can only be used on a single server, i.e., the server for which they were originally published.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive diamonds and bundles (4 April 2022)

Diamonds

This code provides diamonds to players:

  • MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

The following codes offer costumes:

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes to receive free rewards in Free Fire

Step 1: Since the redeem codes aren’t meant to be used in-game, players will first have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site website. They can tap on this link to access the website.

Users will be having to sign in using any one of these platforms on the redemption site (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Gamers will be required to sign in. The six login options available are:

  • Facebook
  • VK
  • Google
  • Apple ID
  • Huawei ID
  • Twitter

Signing in should be done using the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

Step 3: After this, users can paste the redeem code into the text field. They have to ensure that they aren’t any errors in the code.

Enter the redeem code into the text field without any errors (Image via Garena)
Step 4: Lastly, they should tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. In the event of a successful redemption of the code, there will be a pop-up on their screens mentioning the rewards of the code.

Step 5: Players can then open Free Fire on their devices and head over to the in-game mail, where the rewards will be sent. It can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered.

If individuals possess guest accounts, they will be required to bind the account to any one of the platforms listed above.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. They can play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
