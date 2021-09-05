Free Fire redeem code for today (5 September 2021): How to get free weapon loot crate

The utilization of Free Fire redeem codes has emerged as the prime method for acquiring freebies in the game. The developers release these codes on special occasions, which offer an attractive set of rewards.

Players simply need to use the code from the official website to attain the items, including characters, skins, pets, and sometimes even diamonds.

Free Fire redeem code for today (5 September 2021)

1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: WFGRW9J7CKJQ

Rewards: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

The code was valid and working at the time of writing. Users must use it quickly before its expiry and attain the rewards. Once the usage threshold has been surpassed, it will display an error message.

Note: This code is exclusively meant for players on NA, US, and SAC servers. Even if users from other servers attempt claiming the rewards, they will encounter an error.

Free Fire redeem codes released in September so far

X59F7V6987MA

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

MCPPU2ZGBRKG

Steps to claim redeem codes

Here is the exact procedure to attain the rewards using the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: This is the link for the website via which you need to redeem the code.

Sign in to you ID to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the given webpage, you will be required to sign in to your account to utilize the redemption code.

Enter WFGRW9J7CKJQ in the redeem code box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you sign in, paste WFGRW9J7CKJQ into the text field and press the confirm button below it.

If the code is valid and has been redeemed on the given server, a dialog box congratulating the players will appear on the screen.

In the event of an error being displayed, it cannot be utilized any further.

You can get the Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Open Free Fire and head to the mail section to obtain the Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate.

The rewards are usually credited to the account within a few minutes, but it may also take up to 24 hours to get the items.

Step 5: You may open the loot crate from the vault section to get the Groza – Great Plunder or the Kar98K – Great Plunder trial or permanent, based on your luck.

Edited by Ravi Iyer