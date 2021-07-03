Free Fire redeem codes and FF Rewards Redemption site: All you need to know

Free Fire offers many items such as characters, pets, visually appealing bundles, skins, and more. There are several ways to get them in-game, with redeem codes being the easiest.

Free Fire redeem codes consists of twelve random alphanumeric characters. Most of the time, they need to be claimed through the official website. Once they are successfully redeemed, players will receive various exclusive items for free that are otherwise only available by spending diamonds.

How to use the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site

There is a particular webpage designed to use Free Fire redeem codes. To access the website, players can click here.

Here are the instructions to follow to use the redeem code:

Sign in through one of the available options

Step 1: First, users should head to the website and sign in with one preferred method. The available ones are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID.

Step 2: Next, they have to enter the redemption code in the text field carefully.

Enter the code and press confirm button

Step 3: Players must then tap the confirm button. A message will show up on the screen along with the name of the rewards. They may tap the okay button.

The rewards will get credited to the respective IDs within 24 hours, and they can be retrieved from the game's mail section.

Note: Guest users aren't eligible for claiming rewards through the website.

When players use an expired redeem, they will face an error message after pressing the "confirm button," indicating that the code has expired or been redeemed.

Besides this, Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and are meant to be used by players in the intended region. Users from any other server trying to use them will run into an error stating:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

