How to redeem codes in Garena Free Fire: Official redemption method with link

Free Fire offers a whole lot of items for players to choose from, including pets, characters and bundles. These can be acquired through the use of diamonds which are the in-game currency.

Due to the relatively high cost of diamonds, players often wait for events and redeem codes to claim rewards for free. The former requires comparatively more effort than the codes. When it comes to redemption codes, players must directly claim them from the official website.

Several new players do not know about the procedure or the website where these codes can be redeemed. Some may even fall into phishing traps by entering their credentials on fake websites.

This article provides users with a link to the official website and the exact procedure they should follow to claim the rewards through Free Fire redeem codes.

A detailed procedure on how to claim free rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Players can only claim most of the Free Fire redeem codes from the Free Fire website. Players can use this link to visit the official rewards redemption site.

Once they have reached the website, players can follow the straightforward guide given below to claim rewards through the utilization of redeem codes:

The codes cannot be used without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users should sign in to their Free Fire account using the options available on the website.

Simply hit the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players must enter the code in the text field and then tap on the confirm button.

A dialog box will pop up on the screen alongside the name of the rewards.

Step 3: Tap the okay button on the dialog box. Players can then open Free Fire to obtain the items from the mail system.

Errors and other important details

One of the error messages that can be displayed (Image via Free Fire)

It is worth emphasizing that users must not enter their credentials anywhere else except the official website.

Players that have a guest ID cannot redeem the code. They can bind their account to the available options.

Once the expiry date has crossed, the code will turn invalid and thus cannot be used to claim the items. This error message will state that the code is invalid or redeemed.

When users attempt to use the code meant for another region, they will get the following error message on their screen: "This code cannot be used in your region."

What is a Free Fire redeem code?

Rewards for a recently released India server redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are 12 character long alphanumeric codes that the developers usually release on the game’s official social media pages and livestreams. This can only be used by players on the server for which it has been released.

Upon successful redemption from the official website, these can net players various rewards without requiring them to spend in-game currency.

