Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server (18 October 2021): How to claim FFIC rewards today

Fans witnessed exhilarating action in the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Fall edition finals held yesterday. Team Elite was crowned the tournament’s champions by a narrow victory over the second-place finishers PVS Gaming Esports.

As all the live-watching milestones for the FFIC finals were crossed, the developers released a new redeem code that will provide users with numerous free rewards, including skins and more. Here’s a detailed guide on how they can use it to get the respective prizes.

How to use Free Fire redeem code to get free rewards on Indian server

The redeem code is working at the moment (Image via Free Fire)

The new redeem code for the Indian server of Garena Free Fire is FFICJGW9NKYT.

Rewards from the code: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner and FFIC Gold Token.

Players can go ahead and use the FFIC Gold Token to claim any one of the rewards, choosing between Skyler, Beaston, a M4A1 skin, and the One-Finger Push-up emote from the in-game event section.

The code was tested at the time of writing and is currently redeemable. However, as all redeem codes expire, users have to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Note: This code is for the Indian region and will not function for those with accounts on other servers.

How to claim FFIC redeem code rewards

These rewards can be obtained from the code (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the steps that gamers can follow to use this code to get the rewards:

Step 1: To begin with, players have to visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. Readers can click here to get redirected to the page.

Log in to the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The next thing players have to do is log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter are the available options.

Step 3: Next, they can type the redeem code (FFICJGW9NKYT) or even paste it into the text box to avoid any errors.

Enter the code and click the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the code has been entered, gamers can press “Confirm” to proceed with the redemption.

If the code is successfully redeemed, a dialog box will appear stating the same. After that, players can open up the in-game mail section to claim the items.

