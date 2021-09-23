Free Fire redeem codes released for OB29 update and how to use them

Free Fire redemption codes may be pretty beneficial for non-spending gamers since they provide a range of prizes at no cost. Items that users can obtain from them include crates, skins, costumes, and sometimes even diamonds.

However, these 12-character alphanumeric codes are only valid for a limited time before they expire. Redeem codes also have server limitations, meaning they will only operate on the Free Fire server they were released on.

A complete list of Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 update

Here are the codes that the developers have released in the latest 4th-anniversary update of Free Fire:

Europe server

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

XGQJG8RJ783B

WXA8YWP7VJZZ

4PG7A2ETJJNB

FH9RGQVXHRDV

BQ3679972QVT

4MZJ669AXEEU

WDYMTRUWFU34

EV4S2C7MMA52

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

X59F7V6987MA

PR59EZW4HSZ9

2BEMBE4TXU4P

84J9EYTYFSMV

M5MPQVBRFGQR

VDVCTHUMTEYK

JX5NQCM7U5CH

Indonesia server

FF10617KGUF9

FF10JA1YZNYN

FFSHOPEE7BX2

FF107NQ4X9U3

FF10KB849VXB

FF9MPGS385PS

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF9MJ476HHXE

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MN7P8EUCH

India server

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Singapore server

7TQ4WXZK5MP2

MCP3WABQT43T

MM5ODFFDCEEW

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

ZRJAPH294KV5

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

N366CU6UP95B

MCPGSP5KKUZR

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

MCPMR6PNGBEQ

MCPGPJ2A9W9J

MCPPU2ZGBRKG

MCPHPVEB4GUQ

Z63GWUBME7GH

NA, US, and SAC servers

HZX8SUTD33VN

HK9XP6XTE2ET

SJ2VRWXTA2HG

WFGRW9J7CKJQ

GY52RK7ATA5R

H87Q8WPFYZHM

MSJX8VM25B95

7TQ4WXZK5MP2

9M4Q2KBV9MQM

Note: These codes were released previously, and they might have expired. Hence, players may encounter errors if they try to redeem them.

A guide on how Free Fire redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: Players must first log in to the official Rewards Redemption Site. They should remember that they have to sign in using the platform associated with their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts are not eligible to redeem Free Fire codes and must bind their accounts.

The first step that the players have to complete is to sign in on the site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After completing the login process, users should carefully type or paste the code into the text field.

Step 3: Following that, players may hit the "Confirm" button to finish redeeming the Free Fire redeem code.

After they have entered the redeem code, they need to tap on the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 4: They may then run Free Fire on their devices and claim their rewards via the in-game mail section.

While rewards are often issued immediately, it may take up to 24 hours to be credited to the user's Free Fire account.

Edited by Srijan Sen