Free Fire redeem codes released for OB29 update and how to use them

Free Fire redemption codes may be pretty beneficial for non-spending gamers since they provide a range of prizes at no cost. Items that users can obtain from them include crates, skins, costumes, and sometimes even diamonds.
However, these 12-character alphanumeric codes are only valid for a limited time before they expire. Redeem codes also have server limitations, meaning they will only operate on the Free Fire server they were released on.
A complete list of Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 update
Here are the codes that the developers have released in the latest 4th-anniversary update of Free Fire:
Europe server
- 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
- XGQJG8RJ783B
- WXA8YWP7VJZZ
- 4PG7A2ETJJNB
- FH9RGQVXHRDV
- BQ3679972QVT
- 4MZJ669AXEEU
- WDYMTRUWFU34
- EV4S2C7MMA52
- GH7N3ZKCFA7Q
- X59F7V6987MA
- PR59EZW4HSZ9
- 2BEMBE4TXU4P
- 84J9EYTYFSMV
- M5MPQVBRFGQR
- VDVCTHUMTEYK
- JX5NQCM7U5CH
Indonesia server
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF10JA1YZNYN
- FFSHOPEE7BX2
- FF107NQ4X9U3
- FF10KB849VXB
- FF9MPGS385PS
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FF9MJ476HHXE
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FF9MN7P8EUCH
India server
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
Singapore server
- 7TQ4WXZK5MP2
- MCP3WABQT43T
- MM5ODFFDCEEW
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- N366CU6UP95B
- MCPGSP5KKUZR
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E
- MCPMR6PNGBEQ
- MCPGPJ2A9W9J
- MCPPU2ZGBRKG
- MCPHPVEB4GUQ
- Z63GWUBME7GH
NA, US, and SAC servers
- HZX8SUTD33VN
- HK9XP6XTE2ET
- SJ2VRWXTA2HG
- WFGRW9J7CKJQ
- GY52RK7ATA5R
- H87Q8WPFYZHM
- MSJX8VM25B95
- 7TQ4WXZK5MP2
- 9M4Q2KBV9MQM
Note: These codes were released previously, and they might have expired. Hence, players may encounter errors if they try to redeem them.
A guide on how Free Fire redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site
Step 1: Players must first log in to the official Rewards Redemption Site. They should remember that they have to sign in using the platform associated with their Free Fire account.
Players with guest accounts are not eligible to redeem Free Fire codes and must bind their accounts.
Step 2: After completing the login process, users should carefully type or paste the code into the text field.
Step 3: Following that, players may hit the "Confirm" button to finish redeeming the Free Fire redeem code.
Also Read
Step 4: They may then run Free Fire on their devices and claim their rewards via the in-game mail section.
While rewards are often issued immediately, it may take up to 24 hours to be credited to the user's Free Fire account.