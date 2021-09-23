×
Free Fire redeem codes released for OB29 update and how to use them

A compilation of all the Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 version (Image via Free Fire)
A compilation of all the Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 version (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
Modified Sep 23, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Feature

Free Fire redemption codes may be pretty beneficial for non-spending gamers since they provide a range of prizes at no cost. Items that users can obtain from them include crates, skins, costumes, and sometimes even diamonds.

However, these 12-character alphanumeric codes are only valid for a limited time before they expire. Redeem codes also have server limitations, meaning they will only operate on the Free Fire server they were released on.

A complete list of Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB29 update

Here are the codes that the developers have released in the latest 4th-anniversary update of Free Fire:

Europe server

  • 9BYDPUM5WK6Z
  • XGQJG8RJ783B
  • WXA8YWP7VJZZ
  • 4PG7A2ETJJNB
  • FH9RGQVXHRDV
  • BQ3679972QVT
  • 4MZJ669AXEEU
  • WDYMTRUWFU34
  • EV4S2C7MMA52
  • GH7N3ZKCFA7Q
  • X59F7V6987MA
  • PR59EZW4HSZ9
  • 2BEMBE4TXU4P
  • 84J9EYTYFSMV
  • M5MPQVBRFGQR
  • VDVCTHUMTEYK
  • JX5NQCM7U5CH

Indonesia server

  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF10JA1YZNYN
  • FFSHOPEE7BX2
  • FF107NQ4X9U3
  • FF10KB849VXB
  • FF9MPGS385PS
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FF9MJ476HHXE
  • FF9M2GF14CBF
  • FF9MN7P8EUCH

India server

  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

Singapore server

  • 7TQ4WXZK5MP2
  • MCP3WABQT43T
  • MM5ODFFDCEEW
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • N366CU6UP95B
  • MCPGSP5KKUZR
  • FU9CGS4Q9P4E
  • MCPMR6PNGBEQ
  • MCPGPJ2A9W9J
  • MCPPU2ZGBRKG
  • MCPHPVEB4GUQ
  • Z63GWUBME7GH

NA, US, and SAC servers

  • HZX8SUTD33VN
  • HK9XP6XTE2ET
  • SJ2VRWXTA2HG
  • WFGRW9J7CKJQ
  • GY52RK7ATA5R
  • H87Q8WPFYZHM
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • 7TQ4WXZK5MP2
  • 9M4Q2KBV9MQM

Note: These codes were released previously, and they might have expired. Hence, players may encounter errors if they try to redeem them.

A guide on how Free Fire redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: Players must first log in to the official Rewards Redemption Site. They should remember that they have to sign in using the platform associated with their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts are not eligible to redeem Free Fire codes and must bind their accounts.

The first step that the players have to complete is to sign in on the site (Image via Free Fire)
The first step that the players have to complete is to sign in on the site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After completing the login process, users should carefully type or paste the code into the text field.

Step 3: Following that, players may hit the "Confirm" button to finish redeeming the Free Fire redeem code.

After they have entered the redeem code, they need to tap on the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)
After they have entered the redeem code, they need to tap on the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They may then run Free Fire on their devices and claim their rewards via the in-game mail section.

While rewards are often issued immediately, it may take up to 24 hours to be credited to the user's Free Fire account.

Edited by Srijan Sen
