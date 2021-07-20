Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 20th): Get free pet, room card and vouchers

There are several items in Free Fire, such as pets, characters and gun skins, that can significantly impact the gameplay. A few methods to obtain them for free are during in-game events and by redeeming codes.

A great way to earn more free items is to use the new redeem code, which Garena releases very often. There were two new codes released recently for Europe and the Middle East, respectively.

Free Fire redeem code for July 20th

Europe

Rewards include 5x Pet Rumble Room Card and 2 vouchers (Image via Free Fire)

25R9EF86DH4B: 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Validity: July 20th, 2021

Middle East

Players can select the pet of their choice (Image via Free Fire)

ZZATXB24QES8: Pet Choice Box

Validity: July 23rd, 2021

There are several pets up for grabs(Image via Free Fire)

Users can choose one of the pets from the box:

Rockie

Falco

Ottero

Robo

Spirit Fox

Shiba

Detective Panda

Night Panther

Mechanical Pup

Kitty

Note: Both codes should only be utilized by players for the specified servers. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed.

Procedure to claim the rewards

Step 1: This link will take you to Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

Guest users can link their ID to one of the 6 platforms(Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, it is mandatory to sign in to your Free Fire ID to claim the rewards.

In order to redeem the rewards, guest users can bind their IDs to one of the available ones, i.e., Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the code bleong

Step 3: After you have logged in, enter the code meant to be used in your region. Click the confirm button. A pop-up should appear, confirming whether the redemption was successful or not.

Rewards have to be collected from mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Users can boot up Free Fire and open the mail section to collect the respective rewards.

Note: Often, the rewards are quickly added to the account. Sometimes, it takes 24 hours for the items to reflect in your account.

Once the codes have expired, they will become invalid, and users who attempt to use them will face the following error message: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

