Free Fire redeem codes for today (July 20th): Get free pet, room card and vouchers

There are several items in Free Fire, such as pets, characters and gun skins, that can significantly impact the gameplay. A few methods to obtain them for free are during in-game events and by redeeming codes.
A great way to earn more free items is to use the new redeem code, which Garena releases very often. There were two new codes released recently for Europe and the Middle East, respectively.
Free Fire redeem code for July 20th
Europe
25R9EF86DH4B: 5x Pet Rumble Room Card, 1x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher
Validity: July 20th, 2021
Middle East
ZZATXB24QES8: Pet Choice Box
Validity: July 23rd, 2021
Users can choose one of the pets from the box:
- Rockie
- Falco
- Ottero
- Robo
- Spirit Fox
- Shiba
- Detective Panda
- Night Panther
- Mechanical Pup
- Kitty
Note: Both codes should only be utilized by players for the specified servers. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed.
Procedure to claim the rewards
Step 1: This link will take you to Free Fire’s official Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Once you are on the website, it is mandatory to sign in to your Free Fire ID to claim the rewards.
In order to redeem the rewards, guest users can bind their IDs to one of the available ones, i.e., Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.
Step 3: After you have logged in, enter the code meant to be used in your region. Click the confirm button. A pop-up should appear, confirming whether the redemption was successful or not.
Step 4: Users can boot up Free Fire and open the mail section to collect the respective rewards.
Note: Often, the rewards are quickly added to the account. Sometimes, it takes 24 hours for the items to reflect in your account.
Once the codes have expired, they will become invalid, and users who attempt to use them will face the following error message: “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”