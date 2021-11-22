Free Fire redeem codes for today (22 November) to claim free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are 12-character codes distributed by Garena with the achievement of a specific milestone or on important occasions. Given the vast array of items these can provide without the use of diamonds, the importance of such codes has increased considerably among the players.

Finding a working redeem code is equally challenging due to the short expiry period. However, once users get hold of one, the further redemption process is much easier than the events.

Working Free Fire redeem code for the rewards

M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate can be opened from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

As the code is limited to the players on the Indonesia server, and subsequently, only those on the given server can utilize it to get the head and loot crate.

Readers can utilize this link to visit the page for other redeem codes.

Procedure to get given rewards using the redeem codes

Obtaining rewards using redemption codes is a relatively basic and uncomplicated process. All gamers interested in receiving the items above must quickly redeem the provided code.

Step 1: Using this link, players can access the Free Fire official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Once they have arrived at the specified page, they should sign in to proceed. There will be a total of six options provided: Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the code to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After users have signed in, they can directly paste the code in the text field and press the confirm button. A message should then appear informing them whether this was successful or not.

Step 4: Suppose the code was redeemed successfully, then players can boot up Free Fire and collect the items through the mail. Most of the time, the items are credited to the respective account within 24 hours.

Users can equip the head from the vault (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Once they have collected them, the crate must be opened from the vault, and the head should be equipped from the sale section.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: “The code is invalid or redeemed” will be displayed once the redeem code has expired. Similarly, players from other countries will receive a separate error.

Edited by Ravi Iyer