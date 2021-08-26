Free Fire redeem codes for today (26 August) to get free rewards: Claim Annihilator Mask and Loot Crate

The use of redemption codes has emerged as a convenient method of obtaining freebies within Free Fire. They are frequently published during livestreams and on the game's official social media accounts on specific occasions.
On the other hand, a possible drawback of the code is the limited validity, which implies that users must redeem them as soon as possible. Furthermore, the codes must be utilized on the server for which they have been released.
Free Fire redeem code for 26 August
Redeem code: FF9MPGS385PS
Rewards: Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
Note: This redeem code was released for the Indonesian server and players from outside this region are not eligible to attain the rewards. Users from other servers should not try redeeming it as they will encounter an error while doing so.
Steps to redeem codes in Free Fire
The following is the exact procedure that users must complete in order to redeem the code and receive the rewards:
Step 1: Players can utilize this link to visit the rewards redemption website.
Step 2: Users must sign in after reaching it in order to proceed. Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID are the alternatives provided on the page.
Step 3: Players can type in or paste FF9MPGS385PS into the text field after signing in. They can then click the confirm button to finish the procedure.
If the redemption is a success, a dialog box will be displayed on the screen, along with the name of the rewards.
Step 4: When a message appears, press okay. Players can open Free Fire and obtain the Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system.
Players can equip the mask from the collection, and the loot crate can be opened from the vault section. Upon opening the crate users can obtain one of the following skins for trial or permanently, depending on their luck:
- AK – Digital Invasion
- FAMAS – Digital Invasion
- SPAS12 – Digital Invasion
- SKS – Digital Invasion
All of these improve the accuracy at the cost of a reduced magazine capacity.
Once the code has expired, it will prompt an error message that claims it is invalid or redeemed.
Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!