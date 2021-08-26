Free Fire redeem codes for today (26 August) to get free rewards: Claim Annihilator Mask and Loot Crate

The use of redemption codes has emerged as a convenient method of obtaining freebies within Free Fire. They are frequently published during livestreams and on the game's official social media accounts on specific occasions.

On the other hand, a possible drawback of the code is the limited validity, which implies that users must redeem them as soon as possible. Furthermore, the codes must be utilized on the server for which they have been released.

Free Fire redeem code for 26 August

Annihilator (Mask) and 1x Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9MPGS385PS

Rewards: Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This redeem code was released for the Indonesian server and players from outside this region are not eligible to attain the rewards. Users from other servers should not try redeeming it as they will encounter an error while doing so.

Steps to redeem codes in Free Fire

The following is the exact procedure that users must complete in order to redeem the code and receive the rewards:

Step 1: Players can utilize this link to visit the rewards redemption website.

Users will be asked to login before using the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users must sign in after reaching it in order to proceed. Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID and Huawei ID are the alternatives provided on the page.

Paste FF9MPGS385PS in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can type in or paste FF9MPGS385PS into the text field after signing in. They can then click the confirm button to finish the procedure.

If the redemption is a success, a dialog box will be displayed on the screen, along with the name of the rewards.

Step 4: When a message appears, press okay. Players can open Free Fire and obtain the Annihilator (Mask) and Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system.

The crate can be opened from vault section (Image via Free Fire)

Players can equip the mask from the collection, and the loot crate can be opened from the vault section. Upon opening the crate users can obtain one of the following skins for trial or permanently, depending on their luck:

AK – Digital Invasion

FAMAS – Digital Invasion

SPAS12 – Digital Invasion

SKS – Digital Invasion

All of these improve the accuracy at the cost of a reduced magazine capacity.

Once the code has expired, it will prompt an error message that claims it is invalid or redeemed.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish