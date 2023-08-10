Free Fire redeem codes today (August 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and vouchers

Redeem codes allow players to obtain free items in Free Fire without spending any money on diamonds. They are released occasionally, and Garena makes them available on the title's official social media handles or livestreams on special occasions or when milestones are achieved. The rewards they provide include characters, skins, vouchers, emotes, and more.
Players will, however, have to use redeem codes quickly due to their tendency to expire in a short period. In addition, they will only work if they belong to the server on which players have their accounts.
Free Fire redeem codes (August 10, 2023)
Use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to get free characters and vouchers:
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- TDK4JWN6RD6
Note: The redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.
Detailed step-by-step guide on using redeem codes
Here are the steps you can follow to use redeem codes:
Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. This is the main portal where you can use all redeem codes for the game.
Step 2: The website will demand you to log in, and you must do so using the platform linked to your in-game account. Here are the platforms available:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
You cannot use guest accounts to get rewards from redeem codes. Such accounts must be linked with any of the platforms specified above. Head to the in-game settings to perform the linking procedure.
Step 3: Place a redeem code in the text field on the screen and click “Confirm.” A dialog box will appear revealing the redemption status.
Step 4: If the process ends successfully, you can open Free Fire and head to the in-game mail to claim your rewards.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked inside India, so players in the nation are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale title is not prohibited in the country, so gamers can continue playing it.
