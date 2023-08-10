Free Fire redeem codes today (August 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and vouchers

Redeem codes allow players to obtain free items in Free Fire without spending any money on diamonds. They are released occasionally, and Garena makes them available on the title's official social media handles or livestreams on special occasions or when milestones are achieved. The rewards they provide include characters, skins, vouchers, emotes, and more.

Players will, however, have to use redeem codes quickly due to their tendency to expire in a short period. In addition, they will only work if they belong to the server on which players have their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 10, 2023)

Use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to get free characters and vouchers:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

Note: The redeem codes above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Detailed step-by-step guide on using redeem codes

Here are the steps you can follow to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. This is the main portal where you can use all redeem codes for the game.

One of the six login options must be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will demand you to log in, and you must do so using the platform linked to your in-game account. Here are the platforms available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You cannot use guest accounts to get rewards from redeem codes. Such accounts must be linked with any of the platforms specified above. Head to the in-game settings to perform the linking procedure.

Step 3: Place a redeem code in the text field on the screen and click “Confirm.” A dialog box will appear revealing the redemption status.

Tap "Confirm" after you input the redeem code without making any typing errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process ends successfully, you can open Free Fire and head to the in-game mail to claim your rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked inside India, so players in the nation are advised not to play the game on their mobile devices. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale title is not prohibited in the country, so gamers can continue playing it.

