Free Fire redeem codes today (August 9, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and skins

Most of the Free Fire community is free-to-play and cannot spend diamonds on in-game items. Luckily, Garena offers methods like redeem codes that can reward a wide range of cosmetics at no cost. Thus, users widely search for these codes, and there is usually a sense of excitement whenever Garena releases a new one.

It is worth noting that each redemption code has a short expiry span, and individuals will have to use them before expiration. Furthermore, the codes have server restrictions as well, so gamers can only use codes made for their particular server.

Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and skins (August 9, 2023)

You can acquire free room cards and skins from the Free Fire redeem codes given below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

Note: Since the codes specified above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Procedure use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site has been specifically created to allow players to use redeem codes. If you are not aware of the exact process, the steps that you can follow are provided below:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site or directly go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Six login options are offered on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in via one of the six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter. You have to use the platform that has been linked with your Free Fire ID.

The developers have specified that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes. Consequently, you must bind your guest account to one of the platforms mentioned above to become eligible.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code inside the text box on the screen. Try to avoid typos.

Click Confirm once you accurately enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the process by clicking the Confirm button. You will get the rewards associated with the code if the redemption is successful.

If the process fails because of expiry or server restrictions, you must wait for new codes to be made available.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country should refrain from playing the game. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

