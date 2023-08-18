Free Fire redeem codes today (August 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and emotes

Redeem codes have helped many Free Fire players obtain rewards in the game without much effort. The battle royale title's community is always waiting for Garena to release new redeem codes for multiple servers. The items that they offer as rewards upon redemption include emotes, room cards, costumes, and more.

Players should remember that redeem codes have a limited validity period, and they expire after some time passes. For this reason, they are advised to use them as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 18, 2023)

You can acquire free room cards and emotes from the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: With the redeem codes above having unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they might not function for everyone.

Guide on using the redeem codes

Garena has created a platform called the Rewards Redemption Site where you can enter Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the steps that you can follow to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Open a web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

There are six options present for login purposes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your Free Fire account to sign in. The six platforms you can choose from are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest account holders cannot use redeem codes on the website. They must link their accounts to any one of the platforms if they want to use redeem codes.

Step 3: Insert a redeem code into the text field that pops up. It is best to copy and paste it to avoid errors.

Click the "Confirm" option to utilize the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the “Confirm” button. You will see the redemption status in a dialog box.

If everything goes well, you can boot up the battle royale title and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the nation should avoid playing the game. They can, however, continue playing the MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.