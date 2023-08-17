Free Fire redeem codes today (August 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and diamonds

It's hard to argue that using Free Fire redeem codes is the most effective way to get rewards in the game. This method does not require players to put much effort; all they need to do is enter an active redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site. After successful redemption, the associated rewards will be delivered within 24 hours.

It is vital to note that redeem codes have short validity periods and strict server restrictions. This means that players can only use those that are active and released for their particular servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 17, 2023)

Use the Free Fire redeem codes given below to get free gloo wall skins and diamonds:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Since the redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone who uses them.

Process of employing the redeem codes

Follow these steps to use redeem codes correctly:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site via the platform linked to your in-game account. You cannot use redeem codes if you have a guest account. You must link such accounts to one of the platforms available on the website to become eligible.

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen. Here, you can enter a redeem code.

Accurately enter the redeem code and then click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. The items associated with the redeem code you entered will be delivered to your in-game mail.

If you encounter an error due to server restriction or expiry, you can no longer use that redeem code. Instead, you must wait for Garena to release new and active redeem codes for your region.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, they can play the MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

