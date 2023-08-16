Free Fire redeem codes today (August 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gun skins

Free Fire's vast collection of exclusive items tempts many players to spend diamonds on them. However, not everyone can afford the currency, which is why there is a constant hunt for free methods to get in-game rewards. Among the multiple ways available, redeem codes are arguably the best option due to their ease of use and reward variety.

Garena releases redeem codes often, and each one comes with 12 or 16 characters. To use them, players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 16, 2023)

You can receive free pets and gun skins by entering the following redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Note: These redeem codes possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Detailed steps on how to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can follow if you want to go through the code redemption process:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser on your device.

The website gives six login platforms, and you can use the required one (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website will ask you to log in. You must use the platform linked to your Free Fire account to sign in. The platforms available to you are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

If you own a guest account, you will not be able to use redeem codes. If you want to use one, you must link such accounts to any platform listed above.

Tap "Confirm" after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, you will see a text field on the screen. Here, you can input an active redeem code. Once you have entered it, you can click the “Confirm” button.

The redemption status (whether it's a success or failure) will soon pop up. If successful, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be sent to your account via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Fans of the game who reside in the nation should not play it. However, the MAX variant of the battle royale is not prohibited, which means it can be played instead.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.