Free Fire redeem codes today (August 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire players are always looking for premium items in the battle royale title. They generally expand their collections in the game by buying exclusive skins, costumes, emotes, and more. However, besides purchasing such things, they can also use redeem codes to get them for free. Developer Garena releases redeem codes occasionally. Each consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters.
After a new redeem code gets released, players can enter it in the Rewards Redemption Site to get the relevant rewards. They must, however, be aware that all redeem codes come with short validity periods and server restrictions.
Free Fire redeem codes (August 15, 2023)
You can get skins and vouchers at no cost by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF119MB3PFA5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
Note: Since the redeem codes above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.
How to use the Free Fire redeem codes
Refer to these simple steps if you want to use FF redeem codes:
Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is available at: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Use the internet platform associated with your in-game account to sign in to the website. The platform choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Those with guest accounts aren’t allowed to use redeem codes. For this reason, you should link such accounts to any of the aforementioned platforms.
Step 3: Once you have signed in, insert a redeem code in the text field and click on “Confirm.” The redemption status will be visible in a dialog box on the screen.
If the redemption turns out to be successful, you can redeem your rewards from the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, so players in the nation should refrain from playing the game. However, as the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, they can continue playing it.
