Free Fire redeem codes today (August 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

Free Fire players are always looking for premium items in the battle royale title. They generally expand their collections in the game by buying exclusive skins, costumes, emotes, and more. However, besides purchasing such things, they can also use redeem codes to get them for free. Developer Garena releases redeem codes occasionally. Each consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters.

After a new redeem code gets released, players can enter it in the Rewards Redemption Site to get the relevant rewards. They must, however, be aware that all redeem codes come with short validity periods and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 15, 2023)

You can get skins and vouchers at no cost by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11NJN5YS3E

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

Note: Since the redeem codes above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Refer to these simple steps if you want to use FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is available at: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the relevant login option to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the internet platform associated with your in-game account to sign in to the website. The platform choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Those with guest accounts aren’t allowed to use redeem codes. For this reason, you should link such accounts to any of the aforementioned platforms.

Place the code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, insert a redeem code in the text field and click on “Confirm.” The redemption status will be visible in a dialog box on the screen.

If the redemption turns out to be successful, you can redeem your rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, so players in the nation should refrain from playing the game. However, as the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, they can continue playing it.

