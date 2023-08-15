Free Fire
Free Fire redeem codes today (August 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and vouchers

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Aug 15, 2023 08:57 IST
You can get free skins and vouchers from Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Garena)
You can get free skins and vouchers from Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players are always looking for premium items in the battle royale title. They generally expand their collections in the game by buying exclusive skins, costumes, emotes, and more. However, besides purchasing such things, they can also use redeem codes to get them for free. Developer Garena releases redeem codes occasionally. Each consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters.

After a new redeem code gets released, players can enter it in the Rewards Redemption Site to get the relevant rewards. They must, however, be aware that all redeem codes come with short validity periods and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 15, 2023)

You can get skins and vouchers at no cost by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Skins

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF11NJN5YS3E

Vouchers

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • E2F86ZREMK49

Note: Since the redeem codes above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Refer to these simple steps if you want to use FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site, which is available at: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the relevant login option to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)
Use the relevant login option to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the internet platform associated with your in-game account to sign in to the website. The platform choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Those with guest accounts aren’t allowed to use redeem codes. For this reason, you should link such accounts to any of the aforementioned platforms.

Place the code and click on the &quot;Confirm&quot; button (Image via Garena)
Place the code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, insert a redeem code in the text field and click on “Confirm.” The redemption status will be visible in a dialog box on the screen.

If the redemption turns out to be successful, you can redeem your rewards from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Free Fire in India, so players in the nation should refrain from playing the game. However, as the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, they can continue playing it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

