Free Fire redeem codes today (August 14, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and characters

The Free Fire community is always excited when new redeem codes are released, and using these codes is one of the easiest ways for players to bag free in-game goodies. The codes provide rewards like room cards, characters, skins, emotes, and sometimes even diamonds. However, they have to be utilized quickly since they tend to expire in a short period.

Furthermore, an important thing to note is that all redeem codes have server restrictions applied to them. As a result, you can only use codes released for your server, and you'll encounter an error message if you try to use a code intended for another server.

Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and characters (August 14, 2023)

Get free room cards and characters by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Process of using the redeem codes

Garena has created the Rewards Redemption Site to allow players to claim redeem codes. The process of using the website is pretty simple. Here are the steps you can follow:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using any web browser you have on your mobile device.

You can sign in using the relevant platform (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform that is linked to your Free Fire account. You will find these options on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Since guest accounts aren’t a valid option on the Rewards Redemption Site, those playing as guests will have to bind their accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above. You can complete the binding process by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: You need to enter the redeem code into the text box that appears after you sign in. Make sure that you do not make any typos while entering the code.

Enter the code and then press the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the Confirm button to go complete the redemption. A dialog box will appear on your screen, indicating the status of the redemption.

If the redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players residing in the country are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the game on their devices. Nonetheless, they can continue enjoying the MAX variant since it was not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.