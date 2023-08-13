Free Fire redeem codes today (August 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and emotes

Redeeming codes enables users to obtain free rewards in Free Fire without relying on diamonds. The codes can give away special items like costume bundles, emotes, etc., which is why they are in constant demand. When Garena announces the release of a new one, the community is quick to redeem it. Once players get their hands on a working redeem code, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the relevant procedure to get the rewards directly into their in-game accounts.

The following section provides a list of codes that are worth utilizing.

Free Fire redeem codes for free costume bundles and emotes (August 13, 2023)

You may use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below and receive costume bundles and emotes in-game:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The redeem codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use redeem codes

You can use the redeem codes quickly through the Rewards Redemption Site. Listed below are the steps that can help you complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: The first step is to reach the Rewards Redemption Site. You can locate the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

One of the six login options must be utilized on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will find six login options on the screen, from which you must choose the one linked to your in-game account. The choices present on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Given that guest accounts aren't an option, you cannot use them to redeem the codes on the website. You must first bind such accounts to become eligible for redemption.

Step 3: After the login, a text box will appear on the screen. Just insert the code carefully.

Accurately place the redeem code and then tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally complete the process by pressing the "Confirm" option. The status of the process will emerge soon.

If the redemption succeeds, you can retrieve the delivered rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended not to play the game on their mobile devices. However, they can continue engaging inside the MAX variant, given that it was not prohibited.

