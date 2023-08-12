Free Fire redeem codes today (August 12, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and pets

The Free Fire community has a great deal of interest in in-game items like gloo wall skins, costumes, and more. Many players end up spending real money to obtain them and expand their collections. Meanwhile, those who cannot afford to do so rely on alternative methods like the use of redeem codes, which reward numerous items at no cost.

Garena is always releasing new redeem codes, catering to the game's massive fanbase. To use them, players must head to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 12, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below to acquire free gloo wall skins and pets:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Note: The redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

The procedure of using the redeem codes

If you do not know the exact process of using redeem codes, follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Six login platforms are available, and you must use the one your account is linked to (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, you will be asked to sign in. Do so using the platform your in-game account is linked to. The platforms you can pick from are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you are a guest account holder, you will not be able to use redeem codes. This is because it is necessary to have your in-game account linked to any of the available platforms specified above. To link the two, go to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code and ensure you do not make any errors.

You should place a redeem code in the text field and then hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the "Confirm" button. Following a successful redemption, Garena will send the rewards to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been prohibited in India, so players in the country must refrain from playing the game on their mobile devices. However, the MAX version of the title can still be played because it is not banned.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.