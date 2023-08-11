Free Fire redeem codes today (August 11, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and diamonds

Events and redeem codes are two primary sources of free rewards in Free Fire. Events are always running in the game, while redeem codes are occasionally released on the game's official social media handles and livestreams. Since redeem codes typically offer better rewards for little effort, their release generates a lot of excitement.

To utilize a working redeem code, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Once they've done the needful on the website, the rewards will be delivered to their accounts in 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 11, 2023)

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes below to get free gun skins and diamonds in the game:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: Given that the redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Detailed procedure on how to use the redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can follow to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

You must use the relevant login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you find the website, log in via the platform linked with your Free Fire account. The platforms you can use for the sign-in process are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

The use of guest accounts is strictly prohibited. You will have to link such accounts to any one of the platforms specified above to be able to use redeem codes. Head to the in-game setting to perform the linking process.

You need to accurately enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will emerge on the screen, where you can insert a redeem code. After you do so, tap "Confirm" to finish the redemption.

A dialog box will appear, displaying the redemption status. After a successful procedure, the redeem code's rewards will be sent to you via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: A ban has been imposed on Free Fire in India. This means players residing in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title on their devices. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant considering that it is not prohibited in the nation.

