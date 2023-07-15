Free Fire redeem codes today (July 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gloo wall skins

Many Free Fire players complete their quest to earn free in-game collectibles after finding a working redeem code. The developers occasionally release these codes through multiple mediums, such as livestreams and social media handles. Upon releasing new ones, they must be essentially utilized through the specially designed Rewards Redemption Site to get the corresponding items in your account.

Furthermore, the possibility to win items such as emotes, bundles, and even diamonds on some occasions makes it a viable option. The section below provides a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use for free pets and gloo wall skins

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and gloo wall skins (July 15, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that will offer you free pets and gloo wall skins:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The list of codes in this section may or may not function. This may be because the code has turned invalid or is not designed for your server.

How to utilize redeem codes

Listed below are the steps to claim the rewards in your account without any error:

Step 1: Most Free Fire redeem codes are designed for use through the official Rewards Redemption Site. Thus, you can begin by accessing the specified webpage on any web browser.

Six login options are given to you on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you land on its homepage, you will be asked to sign in to your account. To access your account, you get offered six alternatives: Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

You may use any of the options associated with your account to proceed forward. Moreover, if you are using a guest account, you cannot benefit from the redeem codes and must bind your ID first to use the code.

Step 3: Carefully input the new redeem code and click the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will appear after you press the button, informing you of the redemption status.

Tap "Confirm" after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the outcome is positive, you will receive the rewards through the in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, you are advised to refrain from playing or downloading the game. Instead, you may play the MAX version.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.